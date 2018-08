La rivoluzione è femmina

Dancing in the dark

Message keeps getting clearer

radio’s on and I’m moving ’round the place

I check my look in the mirror

I wanna change my clothes, my hair, my face

man I ain’t getting nowhere

I’m just living in a dump like this

there’s something happening somewhere

baby I just know that there is

You can’t start a fire

you can’t start a fire without a spark

this gun’s for hire

even if we’re just dancing in the dark

Bruce Springsteen